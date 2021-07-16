Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports.

RDS-A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

