Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $564,544.50 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $564,544.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $561,070.38.

On Friday, June 25th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.

Shares of MXL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

