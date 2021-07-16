Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59.
ANET opened at $368.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.
ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
