Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59.

ANET opened at $368.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.