Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells $464,847.00 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $39.89 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,549,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 246,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

