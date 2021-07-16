Insider Selling: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Insider Sells $464,847.00 in Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00.
Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $39.89 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,549,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after buying an additional 246,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after buying an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
