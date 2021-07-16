Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

ASPU stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.