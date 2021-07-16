The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $326.96 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.75 and a twelve month high of $327.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

