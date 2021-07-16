Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $1,344,138.32 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of M opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

