Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $621,150.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $249.60 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.