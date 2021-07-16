Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $58,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

SRC stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 173.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

