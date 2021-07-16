Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $57.98 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of DXC Technology worth $57,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

