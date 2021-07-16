OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,044,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,240,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of OneMain worth $56,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in OneMain by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $60.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

