Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $57,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,218,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,700,000 after buying an additional 1,598,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $174,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,091,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 493,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,086,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.