PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

