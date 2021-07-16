Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.40.

KRYS opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

