Zacks Investment Research Lowers Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LSI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.81.

LSI opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,421 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $109,855,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Life Storage by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after purchasing an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

