KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KKR stock opened at $58.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,787,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $81,836,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

