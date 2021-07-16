L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $79.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in L Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,153,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

