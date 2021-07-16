IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

