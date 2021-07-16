Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Expands By 223.1%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.32 on Friday. China Zenix Auto International has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. It offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

