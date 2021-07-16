HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88. HUYA has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

