Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 4,170 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $192.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $193.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $661,478.40. Insiders have sold a total of 223,789 shares of company stock worth $41,192,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

