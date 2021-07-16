Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock worth $12,769,276. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

TDOC opened at $146.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.