Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.76. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

