Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $191.60 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $193.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,971 shares in the company, valued at $34,901,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

