Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $671,187.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $671,187.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $166,292.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $23,631.57.

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.79. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Natera by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

