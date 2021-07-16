Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) SVP Peter W. Sonsini Sells 1,500 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

