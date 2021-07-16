Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $109.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.