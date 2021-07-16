Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $163.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from continuous focus on expansion initiatives, digital innovation and loyalty program. Also, the company is witnessing improvement in occupancy and new bookings in Mainland China. Additionally, businesses are picking up. Moving ahead, the company plans to strengthen presence outside the United States, especially in Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 7 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has not provided earnings and RevPAR guidance for 2021. It has also suspended its share repurchase and dividend payments until further notice.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.35.

MAR opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,414,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

