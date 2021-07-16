Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.64.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $176.66 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

