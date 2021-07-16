EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $33.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.40.

NYSE:EQT opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37. EQT has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EQT by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 744,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,248,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after acquiring an additional 240,872 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

