Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 320 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $70.54 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $694.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

