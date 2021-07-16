Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $28,000 in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 61,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,266 shares of company stock worth $993,293. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

