Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

PDCE stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

