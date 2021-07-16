Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,037 Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HZN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 101,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48. Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $73,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 138,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,404. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Horizon Global stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

