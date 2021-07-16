Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,360 Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 37.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 115.1% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $652.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWIR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.