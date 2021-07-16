Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $6,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 84,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $36.88 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.76.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.