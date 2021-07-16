NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 220.0% in June

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS NOEJF opened at $52.90 on Friday. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.86.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

