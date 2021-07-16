Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.53

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 2908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOSS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 1,445,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after buying an additional 663,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

