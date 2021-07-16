Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.77

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 22.77 and last traded at 22.82, with a volume of 13626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 24.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is 27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

