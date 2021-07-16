Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.77

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 22.77 and last traded at 22.82, with a volume of 13626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 24.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is 27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.
About Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.