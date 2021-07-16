First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $28.97

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.97, but opened at $28.27. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $29.12, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.59.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 48.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 524,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

