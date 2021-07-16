Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 148,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,478,270 shares.The stock last traded at $187.34 and had previously closed at $185.98.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
