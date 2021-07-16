Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $307.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

