Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,921 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Yandex by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.96.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

