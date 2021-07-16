Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $62,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

