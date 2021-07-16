Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,086,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Edison International worth $63,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Edison International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,192,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Edison International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

