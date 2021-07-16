Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

