Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10,906.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,527. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

