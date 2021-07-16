Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

