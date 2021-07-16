Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.71.
About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares
