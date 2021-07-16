Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.71.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

