Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $51.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

CG stock opened at $45.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $36,814,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

